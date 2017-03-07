EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee ahead of an FCC oversight hearing. EPIC urged the Committee to examine the FCC's role in online privacy. EPIC supports the FCC's broadband privacy rule. In fact, EPIC had urged the FCC to adopt a comprehensive privacy rule for all communications services, as suggested by FCC Chairman Pai. EPIC also brought to the Committee's attention an outdated FCC regulation that requires the bulk collection of telephone data of American consumers. In 2015, EPIC and many consumer privacy groups petitioned the FCC to repeal, but the Commission has yet to take any action. In the letter to the Senate, EPIC said the FCC should withdraw the anti-privacy, data retention regulation.