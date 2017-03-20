EPIC has sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee for a hearing on "Russian Active Measures Investigation," during which FBI Director James Comes will testify. EPIC described a FOIA request with the Department of Justice for the public release of any applications filed under "FISA" for wiretapping Trump Tower. This past Friday, DOJ responded to EPIC stating it can neither "confirm nor deny" the existence of a FISA application to monitor Trump Tower. EPIC also described its Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about activities aimed at undermining democratic institutions. EPIC explained that upcoming federal elections in Europe underscore the need to assess the threat to democratic elections. EPIC told the Committee the "need to understand Russian efforts to influence democratic elections cannot be overstated."