algorithmic transparency always on edrs Internet of Things policy
EPIC Urges Senate Commerce Committee to Back Algorithmic Transparency, Safeguards for Internet of Things
EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee concerning "The Promises and Perils of Emerging Technologies for Cybersecurity." EPIC urged the Committee to support "Algorithmic Transparency," an essential strategy to make accountable automated decisions. EPIC also pointed out the "significant privacy and security risks" of the Internet of Things. EPIC has been at the forefront of policy work on the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, opposing government use of "risk-based" profiling, and recommending safeguards for connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.