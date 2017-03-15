EPIC Urges Senate Committee to Investigate Russian Interference with US Election

EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on "The Modus Operandi and Toolbox of Russia and Other Autocracies for Undermining Democracies Throughout the World." EPIC described two of its Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about activities aimed at undermining democratic institutions, as well as a pending FOIA request regarding the "wiretapping of Trump Tower." EPIC explained that upcoming federal elections in Europe underscore the need to assess the threat to democratic elections. EPIC told the Committee the "need to understand Russian efforts to influence democratic elections cannot be overstated."

March 15, 2017| Share:

« EPIC to Senate: FAA Must Establish Drone Privacy Safeguards | Main | Sen. Markey and Rep. Welch Introduce Drone Privacy Legislation »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

1984

1984
George Orwell

Other EPIC Books »