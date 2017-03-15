EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on "The Modus Operandi and Toolbox of Russia and Other Autocracies for Undermining Democracies Throughout the World." EPIC described two of its Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about activities aimed at undermining democratic institutions, as well as a pending FOIA request regarding the "wiretapping of Trump Tower." EPIC explained that upcoming federal elections in Europe underscore the need to assess the threat to democratic elections. EPIC told the Committee the "need to understand Russian efforts to influence democratic elections cannot be overstated."