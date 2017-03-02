In March 2016, EPIC and more than 20 civil society organizations urged European leaders to oppose adoption of the "Privacy Shield" for EU-US data flows. The NGOs wrote that the political agreement fails to provide sufficient data protection and does not respect the decision of the European Court of Justice in the Schrems case. The groups urged the US to make changes in domestic laws and international commitments to permit transfers of personal data to the US. The ACLU and Human Rights Watch have now also sent a letter asking Europe to reexamine Privacy Shield. At a hearing before the High Court of Ireland, EPIC Senior Counsel Alan Butler has made submissions in DPC v. Facebook highlighting weaknesses in US privacy law.