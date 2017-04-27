A Federal Court of Appeals has ruled in Perry v. CNN, a case concerning the disclosure of video viewing records. EPIC filed an amicus brief and explained that the Video Privacy Protection Act applies to all companies that collect video records, including app companies. The Appeals Court held that the plaintiff, a mobile app user, wasn't a "subscriber" under the video privacy law, following an earlier similar decision by the same court. However, the appeals court made clear that federal privacy laws, such as the Video Privacy Protection Act, provide a sufficient basis for a lawsuit without the need to show additional harm.