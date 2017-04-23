EPIC and a coalition of leading civil society organizations have sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission urging the Commission to act immediately upon a petition submitted by an EPIC-led coalition almost two years ago. The petition called for an end to the FCC rule requiring the mass retention of phone records. The privacy organizations said that the FCC regulation was "unduly burdensome and ineffectual and posed an ongoing threat to the privacy and security of American consumers." The FCC requires phone companies to retain sensitive information on all telephone customer calling activity for 18 months, including telephone numbers dialed, date, time, and length. The coalition letter states that "the time has come to give the public the opportunity to comment on whether the data retention mandate should continue."