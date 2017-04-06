As a result of a Freedom of Information Act request, EPIC has obtained the FBI's first annual summary report on drone operations. The annual reports are required by an Obama Presidential Memorandum regarding the domestic use of drones by federal agencies. EPIC also obtained related documents about FBI drone operations that were heavily redacted. Additionally, EPIC requested the FBI's drone policies and procedures related to privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights. The FBI has not yet released these documents to EPIC. EPIC will appeal the FBI's failure to release these documents and will also challenge the redactions in the documents that were released.