European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli spoke today to the Privacy Coalition, a nonpartisan association established in 1995 to promote dialogue on emerging privacy between civil society organizations and policy leaders. Mr. Buttarelli addressed relations between the European Union and the United States, and discussed encryption policy, the E-Privacy Regulation, the Privacy Shield, the U.S. Privacy Act as it applies to foreigners among many other topics. Recent speakers at the Privacy Coalition have included FTC Chair Maureen Ohlhausen and FCC Senior Counsel Nick Degani.