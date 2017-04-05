EPIC Recommends Adoption of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies in Health Care Sector
EPIC has sent a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee about cybersecurity in the health care sector EPIC noted that in 2016, approximately 300 health care sector data breaches compromised the health data of over 4 million patients. EPIC recommended specific privacy-enhancing technologies that should be required to be implemented in health care IT systems, including secure e-mail communications systems and the ability for patients to hold back sensitive information.