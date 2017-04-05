EPIC Recommends Adoption of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies in Health Care Sector

EPIC has sent a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee about cybersecurity in the health care sector EPIC noted that in 2016, approximately 300 health care sector data breaches compromised the health data of over 4 million patients. EPIC recommended specific privacy-enhancing technologies that should be required to be implemented in health care IT systems, including secure e-mail communications systems and the ability for patients to hold back sensitive information.

April 5, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Brings Attention to Auto "Starter Interrupt Devices" | Main | Reuters Poll: Most Americans Would Not Sacrifice Privacy to Foil Terror Plots »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »