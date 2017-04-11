According to a POLITICO / Morning Consult poll, Americans trust Google and Facebook less than ISPs to protect personal data. Only 43% of respondents trusted broadband companies with personal information "a great deal" or "a fair amount." But trust in internet companies was much lower: 31% said they trust Facebook, 21% trust Twitter, 39% trust Google, and 35% trust other websites they visit regularly. The poll also shows public opposition to web tracking, with 70% respondents saying they were "somewhat uncomfortable" or "very uncomfortable" with companies tracking the web sites people visit and 77% being uncomfortable with companies selling people's data for advertising purposes. EPIC had urged the FCC to adopt a comprehensive approach to privacy protection and maintains an extensive page on Privacy and Public Opinion.