In comments to the FTC and NHTSA ahead of a June workshop, EPIC underscored the need to safeguard consumers and improve vehicle security. EPIC also defended the role of states that are developing new safeguards for connected vehicles. For more than a decade, EPIC has been a leading advocate for privacy and security measure for connected vehicles. EPIC routinely submits comments to federal agencies regarding the unique challenges that these vehicles present. EPIC has also testified before Congress, filed amicus briefs, and submitted statements on the risks of autonomous vehicles.