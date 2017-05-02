In a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit EPIC v. ODNI, EPIC anticipates the May 3 release of the Complete Assessment of the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In January 2017, the Director of National Intelligence released a limited, declassified version report about the "multi-pronged attack" on democratic institutions. EPIC filed a FOIA suit for public release of the Complete Assessment of Russian interference. As EPIC explained in an op-ed in The Hill and statements to Congress, the "public has a right to know the details when a foreign government attempts to influence the outcome of a U.S. presidential election." In accordance with the briefing schedule in the case, the ODNI must release all non-exempt portions of the Complete Assessment on May 3, 2017 to EPIC. EPIC is also pursuing two related FOIA cases as part of the Democracy and Cybersecurity Project. In EPIC v. FBI, EPIC is seeking records concerning the FBI's investigation of Russian interference. In EPIC v. IRS, EPIC is seeking release of President Trump’s Tax records.