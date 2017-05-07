Goldberg, Kasparov, Rivest and Wald to Receive EPIC 2017 Awards

EPIC has announced the recipients of the 2017 Champions of Freedom Awards. They are privacy attorney Carrie Goldberg, human rights advocate Garry Kasparov, and Judge Patricia Wald. Computer scientist Ron Rivest will receive the 2017 EPIC Lifetime Achievement Award. Event hosts include Danielle Citron, John Podesta, Marc Rotenberg, Bruce Schneier, and Manoush Zomorodi. The 2017 EPIC Awards dinner will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Monday, June 5, 2017. Tickets are available.

May 7, 2017| Share:

« EPIC To Senate Judiciary - "Public Has Right to Know About Russia Ties" | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »