EPIC has announced the recipients of the 2017 Champions of Freedom Awards. They are privacy attorney Carrie Goldberg, human rights advocate Garry Kasparov, and Judge Patricia Wald. Computer scientist Ron Rivest will receive the 2017 EPIC Lifetime Achievement Award. Event hosts include Danielle Citron, John Podesta, Marc Rotenberg, Bruce Schneier, and Manoush Zomorodi. The 2017 EPIC Awards dinner will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Monday, June 5, 2017. Tickets are available.