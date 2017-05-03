The Director of National Intelligence has failed to provide a sufficient response in EPIC v. ODNI, concerning release of the report on the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. The intelligence agency was required to release all “non-exempt portions" of the report to EPIC on May 3, 2017. However the agency withheld the entire document, refusing to provide even partial information that should have been released to EPIC under the Freedom of Information Act. As EPIC made clear in the complaint, “There is an urgent need to make available to the public the Complete ODNI Assessment to fully assess the Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election and to prevent future attacks on democratic institutions.” EPIC will challenge the agency’s response as the litigation continues in federal district court in Washington, DC. EPIC v. ODNI is a part of the EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project, which focuses on US cyber policies, threats to election systems and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.