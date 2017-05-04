Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Gary Peters (D-MI) have introduced a bill that would remove personally identifiable information from shipping manifest sheets that are released to the public. According to the bill's sponsors, the Moving Americans Privacy Protection Act seeks to protect people who make international moves from "identity theft, credit card fraud and unwanted solicitations." EPIC maintains a page on identity theft and launched "Data Protection 2016," a non-partisan campaign to make data protection an issue in the 2016 election.