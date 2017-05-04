Spending Measure Increases FTC Funding by $6 Million

The spending measure recently approved by Congress allocates $313 million to the FTC for fiscal 2017. According to the Senate summary, the allocation is for the FTC "to detect and eliminate illegal collusion, prevent anticompetitive mergers, combat consumer fraud, fight identity theft and promote consumer privacy." The amount is an increase of $6 million, or about 2 percent, over 2016 levels. EPIC has consistently urged the FTC to exercise its full authority in protecting consumers and has filed numerous consumer privacy complaints with the FTC, including a recent complaint about "toys that spy." Earlier this year, an EPIC-led coalition detailed 10 steps for the FTC to protect consumers in 2017.

