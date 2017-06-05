At the National Press Club in Washington, DC, EPIC presented the 2017 EPIC Lifetime Achievement Award to computer scientist Ron Rivest, the 2017 EPIC Privacy Champion Award to privacy attorney Carrie Goldberg, and the 2017 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards to judge Patricia Wald and human rights advocate Garry Kasparov. The EPIC awards are presented annually to those who protect privacy, open government, and democratic institutions with courage and integrity. Manoush Zomorodi, podcaster of Note to Self, and Bruce Schneier, security technologist, cohosted.