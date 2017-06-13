EPIC and over 30 organizations urged the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates to uphold a promise to provide a public estimate of how many Americans are caught up in NSA surveillance of foreign targets. The coalition, including EPIC, previously pushed for the estimate. Americans' communications are "incidentally" collected under section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and the FBI searches this data without a warrant or judicial oversight. EPIC, in testimony before Congress and comments to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, has repeatedly called for greater oversight and transparency of surveillance authorities.