EPIC has sent a statement to the House Appropriations Committee in advance of a budget hearing for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol. EPIC urged the Committee to ask whether ICE is complying with FOIA "when it receives requests for immigration data." EPIC and a coalition recently sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kelly calling on ICE to "fully disclose information on immigration enforcement cooperation between federal and non-federal law enforcement agencies." EPIC also said the Committee should ensure that CBP, which is now deploying drones, will comply with state laws and a 2015 Presidential Memorandum that limit drone surveillance.