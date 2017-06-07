In advance of the hearing with former FBI Director James Comey, EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee. EPIC urged the Committee to ask Comey whether FBI Victim Notification procedures were followed in notifying the DNC and the RNC once the FBI became aware of the Russian cyberattack on US political organizations. In Freedom of Information Act lawsuit EPIC v. FBI, EPIC has obtained the FBI notification procedures that would have applied to the Russian cyberattacks during the 2016 Presidential election. The documents obtained by EPIC establish that the FBI Cyber Division is to "notify and disseminate meaningful information to victims and the CND [Computer Network Defense] community.” The obvious question at this point is whether the FBI followed the required procedures for Victim Notification once the Bureau became aware of this attack.