The FCC is seeking comments on an EPIC's petition to revoke the FCC's rule requiring mandatory retention of phone records. Current FCC regulations require phone companies to retain sensitive information on all telephone customer calling activity for 18 months, including telephone numbers dialed, date, time, and call length. The petition, filed in August 2015, states that the FCC's mandate "violates the fundamental right to privacy, exposes consumers to data breaches, stifles innovation, and reduces competition. It is outdated and ineffective. It should end." The EPIC petition is supported by a broad coalition of civil liberties organizations, technical experts, and legal scholars. The FCC docket number is 17-130. Comments are due on June 16, 2017.