A National Security Agency document leaked to The Intercept details Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 Presidential Election via cyber attacks. The document concludes that the attacks were carried out by Russian military intelligence and involved spear-phishing emails and a cyber attack on a private manufacturer of devices that maintain and verify the voter rolls. EPIC Is currently litigating EPIC v. ODNI, EPIC v. FBI, and EPIC v. IRS, three of the leading open government cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election.