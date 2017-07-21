The Texas NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Texas have filed suit against state election officials to prevent the transfer of personal voter data to the Presidential Election Commission. "The information sought by the Commission is not widely available in Texas, but instead may be released only under certain circumstances and conditions imposed by Texas's voting laws," the complaint reads. The suit notes that the state's disclosure of election records to the Commission, "even if cabined to information generally available to candidates or other organizations who are entitled to request voter information under Texas law, would undermine, and run afoul of, the State's carefully-crafted regulation of the use of voter data." The Texas case joins at least two other lawsuits—one in Florida and one in New Hampshire—seeking to block state officials from providing voter data to the Election Commission. In Washington DC, EPIC has filed suit against the Commission and is urging a federal court to issue a preliminary injunction. The Commission suspended the collection of personal voter data last week in response to EPIC's lawsuit. The Court is expected to rule on EPIC's motion shortly. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).