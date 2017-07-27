EPIC Urges Congress to Focus on FCC and Privacy

EPIC has sent a statement to the House Commerce Committee for a hearing on the Federal Communications Commission. EPIC urged the Committee to affirm the FCC's role in protecting online privacy. EPIC also asked the Committee to press the nominees to repeal a FCC regulation that requires the retention of telephone customer records for 18 months. EPIC filed a petition urging the repeal of this mandate more than two years ago and the FCC recently docketed the petition for public comment. Every comment received by the FCC favored the EPIC petition to end the data retention mandate. EPIC has submitted multiple comments to the FCC for strong online privacy protections.

July 27, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Opposes Commission's Renewed Request for Voter Data | Main | Report Shows Increase in Open Government Lawsuits, EPIC Among Nation's Leading FOIA Litigators »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »