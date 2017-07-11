A federal court has ordered additional briefing in EPIC's lawsuit to block the collection of state voter records by the Presidential Election Commission. The court asked EPIC to file an amended motion by Thursday, July 13. The Commission would then respond to EPIC by Monday, July 17. A ruling will likely follow. The court noted that "no additional voter roll information will be collected until this Court issues a ruling, and that information that has already been collected will be purged." Earlier this week, the Commission suspended collection of voter data in response to EPIC's lawsuit. The Commission is scheduled to hold its first public meeting on July 19, in Washington, DC. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).