Twenty-four Senators have sent a letter to the Presidential Election Commission demanding that the Commission abandon its attempt to collect nationwide voter data. "This request is unprecedented in scope and raises serious privacy concerns," the Senators wrote. "The requested data is highly sensitive and after recent data breaches and cyber-attacks targeting our election infrastructure, we are deeply concerned about how the Commission will maintain the security and privacy of the data." The Senators also wrote that "the Commission's lack of focus on legitimate threats, such as foreign cyber-attacks on our election infrastructure," was "troubling." In EPIC v. Commission, EPIC is seeking to block the Commission from obtaining state voter records.