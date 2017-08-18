EPIC Appeals Voter Data Privacy Decision

EPIC has appealed a federal district court ruling that allowed the Presidential Election Commission to move forward with a controversial plan to gather state voter data in a White House database. EPIC told the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Commission was obligated to undertake a Privacy Impact Assessment before amassing voters’ personal information. EPIC's case, which led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data in July, after EPIC's lawsuit revealed agency incompetence, is before the D.C. Circuit on an expedited basis. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-5171 (D.C. Cir. filed July 27, 2017).

August 18, 2017| Share:

« EPIC v. IRS: District Court Rules IRS May Withhold Trump Tax Records | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »