EPIC has appealed a federal district court ruling that allowed the Presidential Election Commission to move forward with a controversial plan to gather state voter data in a White House database. EPIC told the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Commission was obligated to undertake a Privacy Impact Assessment before amassing voters’ personal information. EPIC's case, which led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data in July, after EPIC's lawsuit revealed agency incompetence, is before the D.C. Circuit on an expedited basis. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-5171 (D.C. Cir. filed July 27, 2017).