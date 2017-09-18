EPIC joined European Digital Rights (EDRI) and a coalition of organizations to advise the Council of Europe about protecting human rights during trans-national criminal investigations. The "Global Civil Submission" states that a proposed update to the Convention on Cybercrime should include compliance with human rights principles and data protection standards for transnational data transfers. Several years ago, EPIC opposed the U.S. ratification of the Convention on Cybercrime, citing its sweeping expansion of law enforcement authority. However, EPIC and the U.S. Privacy Coalition have long campaigned for the United States ratification "Convention 108," the International Privacy Convention.