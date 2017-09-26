In a statement to Congress, EPIC expressed support for the findings of the Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking. Congress established the Commission to study how data across the federal government could be combined to improve public policy while protecting privacy. The Commission's report recommends new privacy safeguards and encourages broader use of statistical data. EPIC submitted comments to the Commission urging the adoption of Privacy Enhancing Techniques that minimize or eliminate the collection of personal data. Several of EPIC's recommendations were incorporated in the Commission report. A report from the National Academies of Science earlier this year examined federal data sources and privacy.