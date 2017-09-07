The Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking, which was tasked with studying whether and how data across the federal government could be combined for policy research while protecting privacy, has issued its final report. The Commission backs evidence-based policy, recommends new privacy safeguards including Privacy Enhancing Techniques, encourage broader use of statistical data, and recommends the creation of a National Secure Data Service. In testimony before the Commission, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg promoted both innovative privacy safeguards and well informed public policy. EPIC also filed comments with the Commission urging adoption of Privacy Enhancing Techniques, such as anonymization, that minimize or eliminate the collection of personal data. The National Academies of Sciences released a report earlier this year that examined how disparate federal data sources can be used for policy research while protecting privacy.