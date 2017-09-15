Senator Markey (D-MA) and several other Senators have introduced legislation that would provide consumers with more control over their personal data. The Data Broker Accountability and Transparency Act would allow consumers to access and correct their personal data and stop data brokers from using, disclosing, or selling their information for marketing purposes. The bill also requires data brokers to develop comprehensive privacy and data security measures and provide "reasonable notice" in the event of a breach. For years, EPIC has supported stronger data breach notification laws, and EPIC has testified before the Senate and House in support of a federal law. EPIC supports consumer control over personal data, and EPIC recommends mandatory breach notification procedures to ensure the consumers are aware when their personal data is wrongly obtained by others. Additionally, last year EPIC created http://www.dataprotection2016.org/ to promote the adoption of stronger privacy safeguards in the U.S.