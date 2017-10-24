In comments to Custom and Border Protection, EPIC opposed the federal agency's proposal to collect social media information, including metadata, for a new intelligence database. CBP also proposed to exempt the database from protections of the Privacy Act and to create numerous "routine uses" for the information. EPIC said that CBP should narrow the Privacy Act exemptions and limit the number of routine uses. In a FOIA lawsuit against DHS, EPIC obtained documents which revealed that federal agencies gather social media comments to identify individuals critical of the government. EPIC is currently pursuing a FOIA request about a revised DHS plan to require disclosure of social media passwords before allowing entry into the country.