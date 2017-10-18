Privacy Shield Schrems international privacy
EU Approves Data Transfer Arrangement, But Seeks Stronger U.S. Privacy Protections
Following the first annual review of the pact, the European Commission has approved the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a framework permitting the flow of European consumers' personal data to the United States. However, the Commission urged the U.S. to appoint a permanent Ombudsperson to review complaints, to restore the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, and to pass the Obama-era Presidential Policy Directive-28 into law. In a recent letter to Congress, EPIC emphasized the need to update U.S. privacy laws. EPIC Senior Counsel Alan Butler has also highlighted weaknesses in US privacy in DPC v. Facebook, a case now before the European Court of Justice.