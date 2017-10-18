EU Approves Data Transfer Arrangement, But Seeks Stronger U.S. Privacy Protections

Following the first annual review of the pact, the European Commission has approved the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a framework permitting the flow of European consumers' personal data to the United States. However, the Commission urged the U.S. to appoint a permanent Ombudsperson to review complaints, to restore the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, and to pass the Obama-era Presidential Policy Directive-28 into law. In a recent letter to Congress, EPIC emphasized the need to update U.S. privacy laws. EPIC Senior Counsel Alan Butler has also highlighted weaknesses in US privacy in DPC v. Facebook, a case now before the European Court of Justice.

October 18, 2017| Share:

« Scrutiny of Presidential Election Commission Grows | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age Chinese Ed

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)
Chinese Edition

Other EPIC Books »