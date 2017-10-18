Following the first annual review of the pact, the European Commission has approved the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a framework permitting the flow of European consumers' personal data to the United States. However, the Commission urged the U.S. to appoint a permanent Ombudsperson to review complaints, to restore the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, and to pass the Obama-era Presidential Policy Directive-28 into law. In a recent letter to Congress, EPIC emphasized the need to update U.S. privacy laws. EPIC Senior Counsel Alan Butler has also highlighted weaknesses in US privacy in DPC v. Facebook, a case now before the European Court of Justice.