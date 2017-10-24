The opinion of a key adviser to the European Court of Justice holds that local European data protection authorities can directly enforce privacy laws against Facebook. The case involves a German data protection authority's order to deactivate a local Facebook fan page for illegally tracking users. The opinion from Advocate General Bot said regional data protection authorities can intervene to stop unlawful data practices. The European Court of Justice typically adopts the opinions of the Advocate General. The Court of Justice will also consider DPC v. Facebook, involving whether Facebook's data transfers from Ireland to the U.S. violate European Fundamental Rights.