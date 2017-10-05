Mattel will scrap its plans to sell Aristotle, an Amazon Echo-type device that collects and stores data from young children. The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood sent a letter and 15,000 petition signatures to the toymaker, warning of privacy and childhood development concerns. CFCC said that "young children shouldn't be encouraged to form bonds and friendships with data-collecting devices." Senator Markey (D-MA) and Representative Barton (R-TX) also chimed in, demanding to know how Mattel would protect families' privacy. EPIC backed the CFCC campaign and urged the FTC in 2015 to regulate "always-on" Internet devices. A pending EPIC complaint at the FTC concerns the secret scoring of young athletes.