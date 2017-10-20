In the largest study to date of police body cameras, a new report concluded that the cameras had no impact on police use of force and civilian complaints. The report is a result of a project in Washington, D.C. to assess the benefits of the body cameras worn by the Metropolitan Police Department. EPIC previously testified before the D.C. City Council, warning of the risks of mass public surveillance and arguing that police body cameras were "an intrusive and ineffective technology that does not address underlying problems with police accountability."