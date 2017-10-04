Today the Senate Commerce Committee considers the "AV START Act," a bill that aims to facilitate deployment of automated vehicles in the United States. The bill sets out voluntary cybersecurity measures and lacks consumer privacy standards. Senator Markey (D-MA) has proposed privacy amendments. Privacy safeguards for connected vehicles is now a global concern. Last week Privacy Officials from more than 40 countries adopted a resolution on Data Protection in Automated and Connected Vehicles urging all parties to "fully respect the users' rights to the protection of their personal data and privacy."