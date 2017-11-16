The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently set out guidance for financial services that aggregate consumer data. The Bureau outlined Consumer Protection Principles that "express the Bureau's vision for realizing a robust, safe, and workable data aggregation market that gives consumers protection, usefulness, and value." The Consumer Protection Principles for aggregated consumer data services are: (1) consumer access to information, (2) usability and limited scope of access by third parties, (3) consumer control and informed consent, (4) authorizing payments, (5) security (6) access transparency, (7) accuracy, (8) ability to dispute and resolve unauthorized access, and (9) efficient and effective accountability mechanisms. EPIC has urged Congress to establish privacy and data security standards for consumer services and has championed algorithmic transparency. In testimony before Congress, EPIC Board member Professor Frank Pasquale explained that the use of secret algorithms often have adverse consequences for consumers.