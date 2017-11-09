The Senate Commerce Committee heard testimony this week from Equifax, Yahoo, and Verizon executives in a hearing on "Protecting Consumers in the Era of Major Data Breaches." A witness for a company selling identification systems recommended an "identity framework," with fingerprints and facial recognition to replace the Social Security Number. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg recently warned against replacing the SSN with a national biometric identifier in testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Rotenberg has detailed how the credit reporting industry is broken and the steps Congress should take to give consumers greater control over their personal data. EPIC has urged the Senate Judiciary Committee, the House Financial Services Committee, and the House Energy Committee to establish new safeguards for consumers following the Equifax data breach.