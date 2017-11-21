The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit hears arguments today in EPIC’s case against the Presidential Election Commission concerning the unlawful collection of state voter data. Live audio of the arguments will be streamed from this link beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. EPIC filed suit to halt the Commission’s collection of state voter data and to compel the Commission to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment required by law. EPIC’s initial filing led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data, discontinue the use of an unsafe computer server, and delete the state voter data that was unlawfully obtained. Many states have opposed the Commission’s efforts to obtain state voter data. More than 150 members of Congress have urged the Commission to end the collection of voter data. The Government Accountability Office has opened an investigation to determine whether the Commission has engaged in unlawful action. And one Member of the Commission recently filed suit against the Commission. EPIC’s case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C.) & 17-5171 (D.C. Cir.).