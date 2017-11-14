A group of Senators has requested information from Social Security Administration about the Presidential Election Commission's controversial plan to compare state voter rolls to the SSA's master database. Vice Chair Kris Kobach announced at the Commission's first meeting that the Commission staff would seek personal data from numerous federal agencies, including the SSA. EPIC filed a FOIA request with the SSA in September seeking records of the Commission's attempts to collect SSA data. "The public must know whether, how, and for what purpose a federal Commission is seeking new personal data from SSA, and how the federal agency has responded to any attempt to collect this data," EPIC wrote. EPIC filed similar FOIA requests with the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. EPIC's case challenging the Commission's collection of state voter data will be argued next Tuesday, November 21 at 9:30 a.m. before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.