The DC Circuit has issued an order in EPIC’s suit to compel the Commission to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment required by law and to halt the Presidential Election Commission’s collection of state voter data. The Court held that EPIC, a privacy and open government organization, did not have standing to challenge the Commission’s failure to conduct and publish a privacy assessment as required under the E-Government Act. EPIC’s initial filing led the Commission to suspend the collection of voter data, discontinue the use of an unsafe computer server, and delete the voter information that was unlawfully obtained. Many states and over 150 members of Congress have opposed the Commission’s efforts to collect state voter data. EPIC’s case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C.) & 17-5171 (D.C. Cir.).