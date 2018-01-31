Professor Jennifer Daskal, Dr. Whitfield Diffie and former Dean Harry Lewis have joined the EPIC Board Directors. Daskal is an Associate Professor at the Washington College of Law and a leading expert in criminal law, national security law, and constitutional law. Diffie is an American cryptographer, one of the pioneers of public-key cryptography, and a recipient of the Turing Award, the most prestigious award in the field of computer science. Lewis is a professor of computer science at Harvard University, former dean of Harvard College, and the author of several books on technology and education. The members of the EPIC Board of Directors are chosen from the EPIC Advisory Board, distinguished experts in law, technology, and public policy.