Daskal, Diffie, and Lewis Join EPIC Board of Directors

Professor Jennifer Daskal, Dr. Whitfield Diffie and former Dean Harry Lewis have joined the EPIC Board Directors. Daskal is an Associate Professor at the Washington College of Law and a leading expert in criminal law, national security law, and constitutional law. Diffie is an American cryptographer, one of the pioneers of public-key cryptography, and a recipient of the Turing Award, the most prestigious award in the field of computer science. Lewis is a professor of computer science at Harvard University, former dean of Harvard College, and the author of several books on technology and education. The members of the EPIC Board of Directors are chosen from the EPIC Advisory Board, distinguished experts in law, technology, and public policy.

January 31, 2018| Share:

« EPIC Joins Consumer and Health Groups, Urges Facebook to Scrap 'Messenger Kids' | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »