EPIC presented the 2018 International Privacy Champion Award to Gus Hosein, director of Privacy International, and Professor Artemi Rallo, the former chair of the Spanish Data Protection Agency. The award to Hosein recognized his work, "defending privacy in the UK and around the world." The award to Rallo described him as a "constitutional scholar, data protection advocate, friend of civil society." Announcement. Photo. The 2018 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on June 6, 2018.