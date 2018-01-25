EPIC Gives International Privacy Award to Gus Hosein, Artemi Rallo

EPIC presented the 2018 International Privacy Champion Award to Gus Hosein, director of Privacy International, and Professor Artemi Rallo, the former chair of the Spanish Data Protection Agency. The award to Hosein recognized his work, "defending privacy in the UK and around the world." The award to Rallo described him as a "constitutional scholar, data protection advocate, friend of civil society." Announcement. Photo. The 2018 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on June 6, 2018.

January 25, 2018| Share:

« D.C. Circuit to Hear Arguments in EPIC Drone Privacy Case | Main

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Privacy In The Modern Age

Privacy in the Modern Age
(EPIC 2015)

Other EPIC Books »