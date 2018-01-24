In advance of a hearing on the nomination of Adam Klein to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversiight Board, EPIC urged the Senate to oppose the nomination. EPIC explained that "PCLOB plays a vital role safeguarding the privacy rights of Americans and ensuring oversight and accountability of the Intelligence community." EPIC also said that the nominee "does not appreciate the full extent of the privacy interests at stake in many of the most significant debates about the scope of government surveillance authority." EPIC has a particular interest in the work of the PCLOB. In 2003 EPIC testified before the 9-11 Commission and urged the creation of an independent privacy agency to oversee the surveillance powers established after 9/11. EPIC also set out priorities for the PCLOB and spoke at the first meeting of the Oversight Board in 2013.