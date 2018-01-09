The Federal Trade Commission released a brief report summarizing a June 2017 workshop, co-hosted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on connected vehicles. While the report acknowledges consumer privacy interests, the report offers no concrete proposals for how the FTC will address the privacy and safety risks of connected cars. EPIC submitted comments to the FTC and NHTSA and gave a presentation at the FTC workshop, calling for national safety standards for connected cars. In a recent amicus brief to the Supreme Court, EPIC also underscored the privacy risks of rental cars, which collect vast troves of personal data. The Senate is currently considering a bill on connected cars and the NHTSA recently released revised guidance for connected cars, but both lack mandatory safety standards and encourage industry self-regulation.