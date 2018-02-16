Special Counsel Robert Mueller has indicted thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian entities for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "Beginning as early as 2014" the defendants began operations "to interfere with the U.S. political system" and "sow discord," the indictment explains. They also posed as U.S. persons online, reaching "significant numbers of Americans" on social media. EPIC first sought details of the Russians' "multifaceted" influence campaign in January 2017, pursuing release of the complete Intelligence Community assessment on Russian meddling. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg recently highlighted the role of the Russian Internet Research Agency, named in the Mueller indictment, explaining, "Facebook sold advertising to Russian troll farms working to undermine the American political process." EPIC launched a new project on Democracy an Cybersecurity in early 2017 to help preserve democratic institutions.