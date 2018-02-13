The Senate Intelligence Committee held a hearing today with top officials from all U.S. intelligence agencies: Office of the Director of National Intelligence, CIA, NSA, Defense Intelligence Agency, FBI, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The officials unanimously agreed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and will interfere in the 2018 election, noting that they have already observed attempts to influence upcoming elections. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said: "There should be no doubt that Russia perceived that its past efforts as successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations." EPIC launched the Project on Democracy and Cybersecurity, after the 2016 presidential election, to safeguard democratic institutions. EPIC is currently pursuing several FOIA cases concerning Russian interference, including EPIC v. FBI (cyberattack victim notification), EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC v. IRS (release of Trump's tax returns), and EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity). EPIC also provided comments to the Federal Election Commission to improve transparency of election advertising on social media.