EPIC and a broad coalition of civil rights organizations submitted a Freedom of Information Act request today seeking details related to ICE's "Extreme Vetting" Initiative, including the collection and use of social media information. The federal is agency is making deportations and visa decisions based on vague and ambiguous criteria. The FOIA request seeks to make public the specific procedures and policies for Extreme Vetting. Last year, EPIC and a coalition of civil rights organizations sent a joint statement to the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to oppose the Extreme Vetting Initiative. EPIC previously opposed a proposal to collect social media information for use in visa determinations.